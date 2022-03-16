WHO and Kuaishou Technology provide COVID-19 information and mental health tips

WHO is working with Kuaishou Technology, a company in China that owns social platforms SnackVideo and Kwai, to combat COVID-19 misinformation and provide mental health tips on how to cope with effects of the pandemic. Resources are available in Bahasa Indonesia, Portuguese and Spanish to reach vulnerable populations in the palms of their hands in languages they understand.

With over 4 billion users worldwide, social media has revolutionized the way information is consumed. Leveraging social media in local languages allows WHO to reach millions of vulnerable people with critical health information.

For example, in August 2021, WHO and SnackVideo launched a social media campaign to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Indonesia. The campaign was centred around boosting mental resilience through community open messaging. Messaging included tips on how to protect yourself and your family from COVID-19 as well as mental health tips to support coping with the pandemic and its effects on daily life. Users produced over 24 thousand videos using the hashtag #BersamaHinggaUsai which collectively earned over 30 million views on the platform.

Later in the year, Kwai and WHO launched a COVID-19 Fact Centre to help reduce the spread of health misinformation by debunking common COVID-19 myths. The Fact Centre helps users understand and better identify potentially harmful falsehoods, connects them with localised resources for vaccine booking, and further learning about local regulations and protective measures. The page has accumulated over hundred thousand views throughout countries in South America and Indonesia.

"We are thrilled to team up with the WHO to bring health information to short video user communities in a fun and interactive way," said Liu Zhen, Vice President of Kuaishou Technology, the parent company of SnackVideo and Kwai. "This partnership with the WHO is very special to SnackVideo and Kwai, as both apps offer easy-to-use video and live-streaming experiences for everyone, so that everyone can express their styles, creativity and feel connected. Reaching not only the top creators on both platforms, we have also seen interest and increased uptake from general users, with higher than average participation rates across the board. We are excited about the impact and influence these campaigns will have."

"We welcome efforts by the social media companies, such as Kuaishou Technology, to encourage their large online communities to take the necessary steps for better health and well-being," said Andy Pattison, Team Lead of Digital Channels at the World Health Organization. "We need to continue to reach people with lifesaving health messages where they are, in the palms of their hands, and in languages that they understand."

This collaboration is part of WHO's broader initiative to work with technology companies to fight misinformation and ensure people everywhere have access to accurate health information and resources on COVID-19.