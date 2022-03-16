France's current rebound of COVID infections should peak soon - health minister

French Health Minister Olivier Veran said on Wednesday the current rebound of daily new COVID-19 infections should peak by the end of the month, adding France had been right to lift most restrictions put in place to contain the pandemic.

Tuesday, new cases over 24 hours went beyond the 100,000 limits for the first time in a month, reaching 116,618.

