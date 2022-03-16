Left Menu

COVID-19: Goa targeting schools for mass vaccination of children in 12-14 age group

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 16-03-2022 13:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 13:29 IST
COVID-19: Goa targeting schools for mass vaccination of children in 12-14 age group
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 vaccination of children in the age group of 12-14 years began in Goa on Wednesday with health authorities focusing on mass inoculation of students in schools, an official said.

Around 50,000 children in this age category are eligible to take the vaccine against coronavirus in Goa, state immunisation officer Dr Rajendra Borkar said.

''We are targeting schools for mass vaccination," he told PTI, adding that the inoculation facilities have been set up across all the state-run health centres.

The state government has 40-odd facilities, including primary and community health centres.

"Children will be given two doses of the intramuscular vaccine with a gap of 28 days," the official said.

A total of 26,37,399 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have so far been administered in Goa, covering 100 per cent of the eligible population above the age of 18 with both doses of the vaccine, as per official data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022