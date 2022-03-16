Left Menu

8,584 kids under 5 yrs of age died in Maha between Feb and Aug 2021 during COVID-19 pandemic: Minister

16-03-2022
A total of 8,584 children below the age of five died during the COVID-19 pandemic period from February to August last year in Maharashtra, state Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said on Wednesday.

In a written reply in the state Assembly on the issue of the death of children during the pandemic, Thakur said such incidences were more in industrial and economically strong districts.

The death causes were not specified in the minister's response.

The highest number of child deaths were in Nagpur- 923, followed by Mumbai city- 792, Aurangabad - 587, Pune - 422, Nashik - 417, Thakur said.

The state had not neglected pregnant women, lactating mothers, malnourished and ailing children during the pandemic, she said.

During the pandemic, an expert committee was formed for strengthening the health care infrastructure. The recommendations of the committee on upgrading facilities for the health of mothers and children are being implemented, the minister said.

