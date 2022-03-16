Germany to secure COVID-19 vaccine production through 2029

Germany plans to spend up to 2.861 billion euros ($3.14 billion) to ensure that COVID-19 vaccine makers have enough production capacity available to supply the country with shots in future outbreaks through 2029, the economy ministry said.

Germany's cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to sign contracts with BioNTech, CureVac/GSK , Wacker/CordenPharma, Celonic and IDT, the ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9106 euros)

