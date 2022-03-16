Left Menu

Puducherry sees 2 new Covid-19 cases, nil deaths

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 15:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Union Territory of Puducherry logged two new cases of Covid- 19 at the end of examination of 458 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Wednesday. The fresh cases raised the tally to 1,65,766 till date.

Director of Health G.Sriramulu said in a press release that Puducherry and Karaikal regions registered one fresh case each while the other two outlying regions of Mahe and Yanam reported zero cases.

The active cases were 15 in number and they were in home quarantine.

While four patients recovered and discharged during last 24 hours, the overall recoveries were 1,63,789, the Director said.

No fresh fatality was reported from any of the four regions today and deaths remained at 1,962 so far.

Sriramulu said the test positivity rate was 0.44 per cent. The fatality and recovery rates were 1.18 per cent and 98.81 per cent.

He said the Department of Health tested 22,24,177 samples till date, out of which 18,68,893 turned out to be negative.

The department has administered 16,07,916 doses of vaccine: 9,33,561 first doses, 6,61,299 second and 13,056 booster doses, the Director said. Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Rangasamy kickstarted Covid vaccination of those in 12-14 year group. He said around 50,000 children would be vaccinated today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

