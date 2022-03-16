COVID-19 vaccination drive launched for 12 to 14 years children in TN

The Tamil Nadu government on Wednesday launched the COVID-19 vaccination campaign for children in the 12 to 14 years age group in the state as part of the nationwide drive.

A total of 21.21 lakh children in 12 - 14 years would be vaccinated against Coronavirus with their parents' consent, Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian, who launched the drive in the presence of School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, principal secretary of health and family welfare Dr J Radhakrishnan, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine Dr T S Selvavinayagam, Chennai Mayor R Priya and other officials, here said.

''The children are being vaccinated with their parents' permission. Also, we have launched the precaution dose for those aged 60 and above from today,'' the Minister said after launching the inoculation drive at the Government Girls Higher Secondary School at Ashok Nagar here.

Since the roll out of COVID-19 vaccine drive for 15 to 18 years children in January this year in coordination with the school education department, a total of 28.17 lakh children, that is 84.15 percent out of 33.46 lakh beneficiaries in the state have been administered the first dose while 56.24 percent i.e. 18 lakh children completed both doses of the vaccine, he said.

Speaking to reporters, the Minister said about 1.04 crore people aged above 60 years, who have completed nine months after their second dose, are eligible for the precaution dose.

