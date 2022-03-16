Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya greets citizens on National Vaccination Day, dedicates song to 'health army' of country

Greeting the citizens of the country on National Vaccination Day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday dedicated a song to the 'health army' of the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-03-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 17:21 IST
Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Greeting the citizens of the country on National Vaccination Day, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday dedicated a song to the 'health army' of the country. In a tweet today in Hindi, the Health Minister wrote, "Whenever sorrow has settled here...We broke the moonlight from the fluke...We bring light from the stars...It was dawn with that light. This song dedicated to the golden efforts and atal courage of our health army. It is because of them that our country is safe today. Salute to such workers. #NationalVaccinationDay."

To mark National Vaccination Day, free of cost COVID-19 vaccinations for all beneficiaries of the 12-14 age group began from today at all Government COVID vaccination centres. The COVID-19 vaccine being administered for this age group is Corbevax which is manufactured by Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad. Additionally, all above 60 years of age are now eligible for precaution dose from today, as the condition of comorbidity for this age group has been removed. The precaution dose (same as the previous two doses) is to be administered after 9 months (36 weeks) after the date of the second vaccination, the Health Ministry said in a statement today.

On the vaccination front, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 180.60 crore (1,80,60,93,107) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

