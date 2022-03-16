Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: China's Jilin province in 'last ditch' COVID battle

China's Jilin province was "in a last-ditch battle" against COVID-19, according to a senior Communist Party official, as the northeastern region bordering North Korea and Russia accounted for three-quarters of China's total new cases on Wednesday. Authorities have called for blanket testing in Jilin, with provincial Communist Party secretary Jing Junhai urging health departments to ensure "not a single person is missed", the official Jilin Daily newspaper reported.

Japan says it will remove more COVID curbs Japan said on Wednesday it is lifting COVID-19 restrictions imposed on Tokyo and 17 other prefectures as a wave of infections caused by the Omicron variant ebbs.

An Omicron wave led to record infection rates in the capital and throughout Japan in February, the nation's deadliest wave of the pandemic so far. Tokyo logged 10,221 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, down 13.6% from a week earlier. India rolls out vaccine doses for children aged 12 to 14

India started administering on Wednesday doses of COVID-19 vaccine to young people aged between 12 and 14 as public and private schools re-opened. The government aims to swiftly increase vaccine coverage by also dropping a restriction on booster doses for those older than 60 only if they had a co-morbidity condition.

New Zealand to reopen borders sooner than planned New Zealand is bringing forward the opening of its international borders to some travellers after more than two years of COVID-19 isolation, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern saying an influx of tourists will boost the nation's economy.

The change means the end of some of the toughest border controls in the world during the pandemic, imposed as the government tried to keep the coronavirus out. It is being implemented months ahead of the previous schedule. U.S. Senate votes to overturn transit mask mandate

The U.S. Senate voted 57 to 40 on Tuesday to overturn a 13-month-old public health order requiring masks on airplanes and other forms of public transportation, drawing a quick veto threat from President Joe Biden. Last week, the White House said it would extend the current mask requirements at airports, train stations, ride share vehicles and other transit modes through April 18 but pledged a new review.

Germany to secure COVID vaccine production through 2029 Germany plans to spend up to 2.861 billion euros ($3.14 billion) to ensure that COVID-19 vaccine makers have enough production capacity available to supply the country with shots in future outbreaks through 2029, the economy ministry said.

Germany's cabinet approved plans on Wednesday to sign contracts with BioNTech, CureVac/GSK, Wacker/CordenPharma, Celonic and IDT, the ministry said in a statement. WTO chief welcomes COVID shot patent waiver plan

The World Trade Organization praised a provisional deal to waive patent rights for COVID-19 vaccines after more than a year of deadlock, although drugmakers said the move risked undermining the industry's ability to respond to future health crises. The United States, the European Union, India and South Africa agreed on Tuesday on key elements for a waiver.

Sinovac COVID vaccine 38% effective in young kids - Chilean study China-based Sinovac Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine was 38.2% effective in preventing infections during the Omicron wave in children aged three to five years, a study in Chile showed.

The study, published on Tuesday, has not been peer reviewed. (Compiled by Linda Noakes; editing by Barbara Lewis)

