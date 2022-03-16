Left Menu

966 fresh COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths in Kerala

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:47 IST
966 fresh COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths in Kerala
  • Country:
  • India

Daily COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Wednesday again dropped below 1,000 after crossing that mark a day ago. The State recorded 966 fresh infections which raised the total to 65,24,066 till date.

The southern State reported 885, 809 and 1,193 cases on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday respectively.

Today, there were 50 deaths which raised the total fatalities to 67,008 so far, according to an official press release.

Of the deaths, five were reported in the last 24 hours, seven occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 38 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 1,444 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the recoveries reached 64,48,699 and the active cases reached 7,536 until now, the release said.

As many as 25,946 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 200 cases followed by Thiruvananthapuram (130), the release said.

Of the new cases, four were health workers as many from outside the State and 916 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 42, the release said.

There are currently 22,834 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 22,053 are in home or institutional quarantine and 781 in hospitals, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
2
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022