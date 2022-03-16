Left Menu

Tripura shuts down COVID testing centres at entry points

PTI | Agartala | Updated: 16-03-2022 18:59 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 18:59 IST
The Tripura government on Wednesday closed down COVID testing centres at entry points to the northeastern state, a senior health official said.

Visitors can now enter the state sans any screening or COVID testing, he said.

The decision was taken as fewer cases were reported in the last few weeks, State Surveillance Officer Dr Deep Debbarma said.

''As the COVID pandemic has been largely contained, COVID testing facilities at all entry points to the state have been closed down,'' he said.

COVID testing was made mandatory at all entry points to the state since the first wave of the pandemic, although there was relaxation at times.

The MBB airport has also withdrawn all COVID restrictions for passengers.

''Passengers can now freely move through the airport without showing COVID negative certificate as the situation has now improved,'' an official of the Airports Authority of India said. The state has reported 1,00,869 COVID-19 cases and 916 fatalities so far. No fresh infection or death was registered in the last two days.

