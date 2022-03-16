Covid: 12 new cases in Ladakh

Ladakh reported 12 new Covid cases that took the infection tally to 28,190, officials said on Wednesday. The number of active cases stands at 70 -- 68 in Leh and two in Kargil, they said.

Of the new cases, 10 were detected in Leh and two in Kargil district, officials said.

According to officials, there was no COVID-19-related death on Tuesday in the region, which has so far recorded 228 fatalities due to the disease.

Leh district accounts for the highest 168 deaths while 60 fatalities were reported in Kargil, officials said.

One Covid patient recovered in Leh, taking overall recoveries to 27,892, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)