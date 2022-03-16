Left Menu

Maharashtra records 237 COVID-19 cases, two deaths

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2022 19:41 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 19:39 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 237 new coronavirus infections and two pandemic-related deaths, the state health department said.

The caseload of the state rose to 78,71,803 and death toll reached 1,43,759, it added.

The number of active coronavirus patients in the state dipped to 2,075.

A day before, Maharashtra had recorded 207 new infections and four fatalities.

As many as 455 patients recovered during the day, taking the tally of recoveries to 77,21,965. The coronavirus case fatality rate in the state is 1.82 per cent, while recovery rate is 98.10 per cent.

With 56,574 coronavirus tests conducted since previous evening, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,87,94,179.

Maharashtra's positivity rate is 0.004 per cent.

The Mumbai and Pune administrative circles recorded 68 new infections each during the day, followed by Nashik circle (38), Aurangabad (17), Kolhapur (15), Nagpur (14), Akola (11), and Latur circle (6).

Only Mumbai and Akola circles reported a death each.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Total cases 78,71,803; New cases 237; Death toll 1,43,759; Recoveries 77,21,965; Active cases 2,075 , Total tests 7,87,94,179.

