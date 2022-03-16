Mumbai sees 44 COVID-19 cases, one death; active tally now 314

Mumbai on Wednesday reported 44 new cases of coronavirus and a single fatality that raised the tally of infections to 10,57,384 and the toll to 16,693, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

This is the second time this month that Mumbai reported a COVID-19 fatality in a day. The city has not recorded a single death due to coronavirus infection in 14 days this month.

On Tuesday, Mumbai had logged 50 new COVID-19 cases and zero death. With 53 more patients discharged from hospitals during the day, the count of recoveries in Mumbai rose to 1,037,493, the official said.

A total of 15,425 swab samples were tested in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of COVID-19 tests conducted so far to 164,25,832, the official said.

As per the civic health bulletin, the rate of recovery i Mumbai currently stands at 98 per cent, while the positivity rate is 0.002 per cent.

The doubling rate of cases in Mumbai has jumped to 15,355 days, while the overall growth rate of COVID-19 cases between March 9 and March 15 was 0.005 per cent, it was stated.

The city currently has 314 active cases, and 91 per cent of the new cases were asymptomatic, the bulletin stated.

Only seven COVID-19 patients were hospitalised in the last 24 hours and one patient is on oxygen support.

Of the total 28,387 hospital beds in the city, only 90 are currently occupied by COVID-19 patients, it said.

