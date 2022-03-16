69 fresh coronavirus cases reported in AP

Andhra Pradesh reported 69 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday with Anantapuramu district showing an upward trend contributing 26 of the fresh cases.

Of the remaining 12 districts, 10 registered less than 10 new cases each while two added zero cases on Wednesday, the latest health bulletin said.

Anantapuramu now has 130 active cases, an increase of about 50 in the last four days. East Godavari district has 160 active cases, the highest in the state.

The state's active caseload decreased to 510 while the cumulative COVID-19 count increased to 23,19,012.

The total recoveries touched 23,03,772 as 82 more persons got cured of the infection.

The death toll remained at 14,730 as no fresh fatalities were reported.

