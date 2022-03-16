WHO says rise in COVID cases is just the tip of the iceberg
Reuters | Updated: 16-03-2022 20:03 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 20:01 IST
The head of the World Health Organization said on Wednesday that a global rise in COVID-19 cases could just be the tip of the iceberg as some countries also report a drop in testing rates.
New infections jumped by 8% globally last week, compared to the previous week.
