The World Trade Organization praised a provisional deal to waive patent rights for COVID-19 vaccines after more than a year of deadlock, although drugmakers said the move risked undermining the industry's ability to respond to future health crises. Meanwhile, sources told Reuters that talks on boosting the World Health Organization's budget to help prepare for future pandemics have made mixed progress, with Washington withdrawing criticism but other donors voicing opposition.

EUROPE * U.S. drugmaker Merck said it would not make further investments in Russia but continue to supply life-saving medicines and vaccines to the country, as well as delivering 135,000 courses of its COVID-19 pill to Ukraine.

* Germany plans to spend up to $3.1 billion to ensure that COVID-19 vaccine makers have enough production capacity available to supply the country with shots in future outbreaks through 2029. * France's health minister said the current rebound of daily infections should peak by the end of the month.

AMERICAS * Major WHO donor the United States expressed a willingness to raise mandatory contributions from 2024 if certain criteria such as better budget transparency are met, sources told Reuters following closed-door talks on a budget overhaul.

* However, large Latin American countries were among those expressing reservations that this would be too costly, the sources said, including Brazil, Mexico and Colombia. * The U.S. government will run out of supplies of COVID-19 treatments known as monoclonal antibodies as soon as late May and will have to scale back plans to get more unless Congress provides more funding, the White House said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * China's public health governance is expected to come under acute pressure in coming weeks as the biggest wave of cases since the 2020 Wuhan outbreak stretches medical resources, tests the country's ability to contain infections and strains the economy.

* Jilin province was "in a last-ditch battle" against COVID-19, according to a senior official, as the northeastern region accounted for three-quarters of China's total new cases on Wednesday. * Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said a chief executive election set for May had scope to be further delayed, though there were no plans to further tighten COVID-19 rules.

* Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signalled a fresh stimulus package, as the country is set to lift restrictions imposed on Tokyo and other prefectures. * Japan plans to buy a combined 145 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, potentially rolling out a fourth shot, Kyodo news agency reported.

* New Zealand will lift its tough border controls sooner than planned. AFRICA AND MIDDLE EAST

* The United Nations seeks to raise nearly $4.3 billion at a pledging event for Yemen on Wednesday, as aid agencies have been forced to cut back or stop vital health assistance after funding dried up - even before global attention turned to the conflict in Ukraine. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech applied to U.S. regulators for emergency use authorization for a second booster shot of their vaccine for people aged 65 and older. * China's Sinovac vaccine was 38% effective in preventing infections during the Omicron wave in children aged three to five years, a study in Chile showed.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stocks recovered ground on Wednesday as markets watched for signs of light in the Ukraine conflict, while Treasury yields hit their highest since mid-2019 in anticipation of the first U.S. interest rate hike in three years.

* Queues of container ships outside major Chinese ports are lengthening by the day as COVID-19 outbreaks in manufacturing export hubs threaten a fresh wave of global supply chain shocks.

