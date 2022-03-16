Madhya Pradesh logs 29 new COVID-19 cases; active tally at 420

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 29 new cases of COVID-19 that raised the tally of infections to 10,40,800, an official from the health department said.

The toll in the state stands at 10,733, as no fresh fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

As many as 91 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking count of recoveries to 10,29,647, leaving the state with 420 active cases, he said.

The COVID-19 positivity rate remained steady at 0.1 per cent for the sixth day in a row, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered three and two cases, respectively, in the last 24 hours, he said.

With the addition of 25,176 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests conducted in the state went up to 2,85,48,619, the official said.

As per an official release, 11,44,17,769 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 33,435 jabs given on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,800, new cases 29, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,29,647, active cases 420, number of tests so far 2,85,48,619.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)