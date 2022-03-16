COVID-19 vaccination drive for 12-14 age group begins across J-K

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Wednesday formally launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children in the age group of 12-14 years on the occasion of National Vaccination Day, an official spokesman said.

Lt Governor's Advisor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar launched the vaccination drive Phase VI (Corbevax) for 12-14 age group at Gandhi Nagar Hospital here, the spokesman said.

After the completion of COVID-19 vaccination of priority groups of higher age, the spokesman said the Health Department launched the vaccination drive for the age group between 12 and 14 years across the Union Territory.

Bhatnagar highlighted the significance of the day and said the day is primarily celebrated with an aim to create awareness regarding effectiveness of vaccinations to prevent deadly diseases.

''To dispel the myths regarding Covid vaccine, this year's theme for vaccination day -- 'vaccine works for all' -- has been framed,'' he said.

On the first day of this vaccination drive, more than 200 students were administered the COVID-19 vaccine at Gandhi Nagar Hospital, the spokesman said.

