Covid-19 vaccination for 12-14 age group launched in Andhra Pradesh

Health authorities of Andhra Pradesh began the Covid-19 vaccination on Wednesday for children in the 12-14 age group. The new CorBEvax was administered to them.

On the first day of the vaccination drive for this age group, 5,000 children were covered, the authorities here said.

“We have identified 14.90 lakh children in 12-14 age group eligible for the vaccination. We have got 15.27 lakh doses available,” they said.

Since it was a new vaccine, the authorities did not want to rush the process.

“We want to first observe if there are any adverse effect following vaccination. We will step up the drive if everything is fine,” a senior health official said.

Apart from primary health centres, the Covid vaccination centres and the village and ward secretariats, authorities made arrangements to administer the vaccine in schools as well.

