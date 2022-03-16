Italy reports 72,568 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, 137 deaths

Italy reported 72,568 COVID-19 related cases on Wednesday, against 85,288 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 137 from 180. Italy has registered 157,314 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.56 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,410 on Wednesday, down from 8,473 a day earlier. There were 31 new admissions to intensive care units, falling from 51 on Tuesday. The total number of intensive care patients were down to 477 from a previous 502.

Some 490,711 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 587,015, the health ministry said.

