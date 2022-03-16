Left Menu

Fresh cases continue to decline in Tamil Nadu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:10 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:10 IST
Tamil Nadu on Wednesday added 72 new COVID-19 infections, pushing the caseload to 34,52,145 while fatalities remained unchanged at 38,024 as fresh cases continued to decline in the state, the health department said.

Recoveries outnumbered new cases with 161 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, aggregating to 34,13,248 leaving 873 active infections, a medical bulletin said.

Among the districts, Chennai and Chengalpet added 23 and 12 cases, respectively, while the remaining districts reported new cases in single digit.

Three districts -- Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai and Villupuram -- reported zero active infections while 18 districts added zero new cases.

The state capital leads in overall infections with 7,50,812 cases.

A total of 36,100 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,51,19,008, the bulletin said.

