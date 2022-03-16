Left Menu

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:12 IST
Telangana Minister launches vaccination for children in 12-14 age group
Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the age group of 12-14 years at a community health centre here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Hyderabad is the cynosure of all eyes in vaccine-making.

The Minister said there should not be any negligence in taking vaccines in the belief that the third wave of COVID-19 has ended.

Health officials said as many as 16,555 in that age group were administered the first dose today.

