Telangana Minister launches vaccination for children in 12-14 age group

Telangana Health Minister T Harish Rao on Wednesday launched the COVID-19 vaccination drive for those in the age group of 12-14 years at a community health centre here.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Hyderabad is the cynosure of all eyes in vaccine-making.

The Minister said there should not be any negligence in taking vaccines in the belief that the third wave of COVID-19 has ended.

Health officials said as many as 16,555 in that age group were administered the first dose today.

