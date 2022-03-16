Left Menu

17 new Covid cases in J-K

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 16-03-2022 22:20 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 22:20 IST
17 new Covid cases in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 17 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 4,53,493, while no death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, eight were from Jammu and nine from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said. The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of eight cases.

Sixteen of the total 22 districts in the Union territory did not report any fresh cases.

There are 163 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,48,580, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,750.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022