17 new Covid cases in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir recorded 17 fresh coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the infection tally to 4,53,493, while no death due to the virus was reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Out of the fresh cases, eight were from Jammu and nine from Kashmir division of the Union Territory, the officials said. The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of eight cases.

Sixteen of the total 22 districts in the Union territory did not report any fresh cases.

There are 163 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while the number of recoveries stands at 4,48,580, the officials said.

The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,750.

