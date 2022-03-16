Bihar rolls out vaccination drive for children aged 12-14 years

Bihar on Wednesday rolled out the COVID vaccination drive for children, which is expected to cover more than 50 lakh boys and girls in the age group of 12-14 years.

According to the state health department, the number of children who will be covered under the programme is close to 56 lakh, including 27.78 lakh girls.

Of the 38 districts in the state, Patna accounts for the highest number of 3.84 lakh beneficiaries.

The health department claimed it had adequate stocks of Corbevax vaccine, which was being used for immunisation of children in the 12-14 years age group and vaccination facilities were being made available at all schools and primary health centres. People may book their slots online though the facility of on-site registration was also available, an official said.

