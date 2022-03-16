Over 2.6 lakh doses of Covid vaccine 'Corbevax' administered to children aged 12-14 yrs

New Delhi, Mar 16 (PTI) Over 2.16 Lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine 'Corbevax' were administered to children aged 12 to 14 years on the first day of the inoculation drive for this age group on Wednesday, the Union health ministry said.

The vaccination against COVID-19 in the age group of 12-14 years started with Biological E's intramuscular vaccine Corbevax, two doses of which are to be administered 28 days apart.

According to officials, vaccination for this age group picked up pace around 3 pm on Wednesday.

As of March 1, 2021, there were 4.7 crore children aged 12 and 13 years in the country.

The Centre has asked states to organise dedicated Covid vaccination sessions through earmarked centres, and train vaccinators to avoid mixing of vaccines during the inoculation of children in the 12-14 age group. PTI UZM/PLB SRY

