Bengal logs 65 fresh COVID-19 cases, relaxes night curfew on March 17-18 for Holi festivities

West Bengal on Wednesday reported 65 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 20,16,581, the health department said in a bulletin.

Two more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 21,191. As many as 137 patients recovered from the disease since Tuesday and so far 19,94,182 people have been cured of coronavirus in the state, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases now is 1,208.

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday announced there would be relaxation in the night curfew on March 18 because of the Holi festival. Movement of people and vehicles will be allowed between midnight to 5 AM. Restrictions relating to the movement of people and vehicles had already been relaxed for the night of March 17 on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan'. The West Bengal government on Tuesday had extended the ongoing restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus till March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)