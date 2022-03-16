Left Menu

Bengal logs 65 fresh COVID-19 cases, relaxes night curfew on March 17-18 for Holi festivities

As many as 137 patients recovered from the disease since Tuesday and so far 19,94,182 people have been cured of coronavirus in the state, the bulletin said.The number of active cases now is 1,208.Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday announced there would be relaxation in the night curfew on March 18 because of the Holi festival.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-03-2022 23:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2022 23:26 IST
Bengal logs 65 fresh COVID-19 cases, relaxes night curfew on March 17-18 for Holi festivities
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal on Wednesday reported 65 fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 20,16,581, the health department said in a bulletin.

Two more persons succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours taking the toll to 21,191. As many as 137 patients recovered from the disease since Tuesday and so far 19,94,182 people have been cured of coronavirus in the state, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases now is 1,208.

Meanwhile, the state government on Wednesday announced there would be relaxation in the night curfew on March 18 because of the Holi festival. Movement of people and vehicles will be allowed between midnight to 5 AM. Restrictions relating to the movement of people and vehicles had already been relaxed for the night of March 17 on the occasion of 'Holika Dahan'. The West Bengal government on Tuesday had extended the ongoing restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus till March 31.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud computing skills

AWS announces new, free training initiatives for people seeking cloud comput...

 United States
2
Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech, Polish, Slovenian prime ministers to visit Kyiv on Tuesday

Czech Republic
3
Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

Department appreciates social workers on Social Work Day

 South Africa
4
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby beats Tsitsipas at Indian Wells; Tennis-Players need to build resilience to deal with hecklers, says Nadal and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Shock loss costs Medvedev No. 1 rank, Brooksby b...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022