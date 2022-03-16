Chhattisgarh: 1,618 vaccinated against COVID-19 on day 1 of drive for 12-14 age group

More than 1,600 children aged between 12 and 14 years were vaccinated on Wednesday in Chhattisgarh against coronavirus on day one of the inoculation drive covering the age group, an official from the health department said.

The COVID-19 vaccination for 12-to-14-year-olds began in all district hospitals in the state and the drive is targeted to cover 13.21 lakh beneficiaries in the newest age bracket that has been brought under the nationwide immunization campaign, he said.

On the opening day of the drive, as many as 1,618 children were administered the first shot of Corbevax vaccine manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E in the state, he said.

These children included 40 in Durg, 15 in Rajnandgaon, 37 in Bemetara, 180 in Kabirdham, 20 in Bilaspur, 22 in Mahasamund, 40 in Balod, 37 in Bemetara, 20 in Kanker, 175 in Gariaband, 160 in Kondagaon, 21 in Balodabazar-Bhatapara, 20 in Mungeli, 15 in Surguja, 12 in Surajpur, 21 in Balrampur-Ramanujganj, 92 in Sukma, 20 in Bijapur, 160 in Korba, 100 in Bastar, 40 in Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi, 125 in Narayanpur, 20 in Dantewada, 22 in Janjgir-Champa, 31 in Raipur, 40 in Raigarh and 30 in Koriya district, the official said.

In the state capital Raipur, the vaccination drive started at the district hospital in the Pandri area at 10 am, district immunisation officer Dr Aashish Verma said.

The state health department has secured 93,000 doses of Corbevax for Raipur district right now, he said.

The official said the children who came to get inoculated looked happy for becoming eligible to take the vaccine and their parents were relieved they now have some protection against the viral infection.

A total of 13,21,286 children in the 12 to 14 age group are eligible to get inoculated in the state, he said.

Those eligible to get vaccinated can register themselves on the CoWIN app, the official said.

Two doses of Corbevax are to be administered to children in this age group at an interval of 28 days, as per the Centre's guidelines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)