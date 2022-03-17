Over 26,000 children administered Covid vaccine in Rajasthan

Over 26,000 children aged between 12 and 14 were administered coronavirus vaccine in Rajasthan on Wednesday, the first day of the vaccination drive for them.

“A total of 26,880 beneficiaries in the age group of 12 and 14 were administered Corbevax vaccine at 1,193 sites,” a spokesperson of the Health Department said. The state has a target to vaccinate 29,87,000 children.

More than 30 lakh Corbevax vaccines have been received from the central government and made available in all districts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)