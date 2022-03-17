Left Menu

Need to standardise methodology to evaluate medical devices: Niti Aayog member V K Paul

Niti Aayog member Dr V K Paul has stressed on the need to standardise the methodology for evaluating innovative medical devices.Dr Paul was in Maharashtras Pune city on Tuesday to inaugurate a new research development facility of a company providing medical device solutions....We know how to conduct clinical trials for a drug test.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 17-03-2022 09:13 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 09:13 IST
Need to standardise methodology to evaluate medical devices: Niti Aayog member V K Paul
  • Country:
  • India

Niti Aayog member Dr V K Paul has stressed on the need to standardise the methodology for evaluating innovative medical devices.

Dr Paul was in Maharashtra's Pune city on Tuesday to inaugurate a new research & development facility of a company providing medical device solutions.

''...We know how to conduct clinical trials for a drug test. There are set rules. But, as far as testing a medical device is concerned, the methodology for it is still evolving as it should be done in a safe manner,'' he said.

This is an important area because young people are offering innovative (medical) products. ''A lot of products are there, but they stay as products and have to be tested. We would like the methodology for it to be standardised for clinical evaluation of such innovative products,'' Dr Paul said.

The products developed by the innovators should not be stopped at one stage, but should go through the evaluation process, like safety, effectiveness and validation, and this area needs work from the academia and industry, he added.

He was speaking at the inauguration a new spacious R&D facility of Boston Scientific, a US-based medical device company and an innovator of less-invasive medical solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global
4
EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience under spotlight

EXPLAINER-Talk of extended Jokowi term puts Indonesia democratic resilience ...

 Indonesia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022