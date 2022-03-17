Left Menu

15 new COVID-19 cases in Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 17-03-2022 10:23 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 10:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
With the addition of 15 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 7,08,643, an official said on Thursday.

These new cases were reported on Wednesday, he said.

The death toll remained unchanged at 11,879, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,63,443, while the death toll stands at 3,392, another official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

