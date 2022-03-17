Health News Roundup: S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths; In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths

South Korea recorded a record 621,328 new daily COVID-19 cases and a daily record 429 deaths, authorities said on Thursday, as the country which once took an aggressive anti-pandemic approach is set to end COVID restrictions. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the highly infectious Omicron variant was driving the record wave of infections and while a public survey revealed many expected to catch the virus, few feared serious health consequences.

In U-turn, U.S. backs WHO budget overhaul, but LatAm is opposed -sources

Negotiations on boosting the World Health Organization's budget to help prepare for future pandemics made mixed progress last week, with Washington withdrawing criticism but other donors voicing opposition, sources involved in the talks told Reuters. A funding overhaul is seen as critical to retooling the 74-year-old United Nations body to face health challenges and is a top priority for director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus as he seeks a second term.

Analysis-China's COVID governance under pressure as Omicron spreads

China's public health governance is expected to come under acute pressure in the coming weeks as the biggest wave of COVID-19 cases since the 2020 Wuhan outbreak stretches medical resources, tests the country's ability to contain infections, and strains the economy. In the past 10 weeks, China has reported more new local symptomatic cases - more than 14,000 - than in all of 2021 amid the rapid spread of the Omicron variant, fuelling fears of hard lockdowns of cities and economic instability.

COVID-19 retreating in the Americas, says regional health agency

COVID-19 infections and deaths are declining in most of the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, with the exception of the Caribbean and Atlantic Ocean Islands where cases increased by 56.6% in the past week. In Central America, COVID-19 deaths decreased 28%, it said.

WHO says global rise in COVID cases is 'tip of the iceberg'

Figures showing a global rise in COVID-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem as some countries also report a drop in testing rates, the WHO said on Tuesday, warning nations to remain vigilant against the virus. After more than a month of decline, COVID cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China's Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.

China's Shenzhen plans 'orderly' work resumption as COVID vigilance continues

The major Chinese technology hub of Shenzhen will allow its firms to resume work in an "orderly" manner after the suspension of non-essential businesses in an effort to contain an outbreak of COVID-19, a city official said Thursday. Shenzhen, which is close to Hong Kong, saw local confirmed transmissions pick up to 71 on Wednesday from 55 the previous day. While the outbreak is small by international standards, authorities are leaving nothing to chance.

Cambodia drops COVID testing requirements for overseas visitors

Cambodia on Thursday dispensed with a requirement for visitors from overseas to take COVID-19 tests, as the country moved ahead of most neighbors by relaxing most restrictions to spur more investment and tourism, officials said. The Southeast Asian country has vaccinated 92.31% of its population of 16 million against the coronavirus, one of the highest vaccination rates in the region, official data shows.

Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

The following is a summary of some recent studies on COVID-19. They include research that warrants further study to corroborate the findings and that has yet to be certified by peer review. Omicron linked with croup in babies

WHO delays review of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine on Ukraine conflict

The World Health Organization (WHO) has delayed its ongoing assessment of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine for emergency use because of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, an official from the health agency said on Wednesday. The Sputnik V shot, widely used in Russia and approved in more than 60 countries, is also being reviewed by the European Medicines Agency (EMA).

Biogen publishes Alzheimer's drug data in the lesser-known journal

Biogen Inc on Wednesday published long-awaited results of studies supporting approval of its Alzheimer's drug in a lesser-known medical journal whose editor was a leader on the research, adding controversy to the already troubled treatment. The data on the drug Aduhelm - the first treatment for the mind-wasting disease to win U.S. approval in 20 years - was published in the Journal of Prevention of Alzheimer's Disease, for which Dr. Paul Aisen, who is also a second author on the studies, serves at editor-in-chief.

