On day one, over 2.6 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to 12-14 years age group children

The government said that more than 2.60 lakh Corbevax vaccine doses were administered on the first day of the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the children in the 12-14 years age group. Besides, more than 52,000 'precaution doses' were administered on Wednesday to those above 60 years of age.

Vaccination for children in the 12-14 years age group commenced on Wednesday with the Corbevax vaccine, which is manufactured by Hyderabad-based Biological E. The second dose to the vaccinated children will be given after a gap of 28 days. Meanwhile, the co-morbidity clause for administering precaution doses to those aged 60 years and above has been removed. The eligible people are being administered the 'precaution dose', which will be the same vaccine as given earlier. The drive for those above 60 years began on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said that 2,60,136 children in the 12-14 age group were administered the Corbevax vaccine and 52,621 people above 60 years of age were given 'precaution dose' on Wednesday. The ministry also said that the launch of the vaccination for the 12-14 year age group on March 16 was marked with the country observing 'National Vaccination Day'. The eligible beneficiaries of this group can get vaccinated either via online registration on CoWIN, which began at 9 am on Wednesday or through walk-in registration at vaccination centers.

Notably, identified categories eligible for 'precaution dose' include frontline workers, healthcare workers, and all above 60 years of age. So far, more than 2.15 crore (2,15,44,283) 'precaution doses' have been administered to eligible beneficiaries, said the ministry in an official statement. In the 15-18 years age group, 5,60,97,128 children have taken the first dose and 3,50,27,747 have taken the second dose of Covaxin.

The vaccination drive for those between the age group 15-18 began on January 3 this year. The drive for the 'precaution doses' to the healthcare workers, frontline workers, and 60 plus individuals with comorbidities commenced on January 10 this year. India commenced its nationwide COVID vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. Starting initially by inoculating vaccines to healthcare workers, it was then expanded to frontline workers, followed by people above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with comorbidities.

Later it was also expanded to all above 45 years of age and then those above 18 years of age. India's cumulative vaccination coverage has crossed 180.80 crores, as per government data released on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)