Andaman & Nicobar reports one new COVID-19 case
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported one new COVID-19 case, pushing the tally to 10,029, a health department official said on Thursday.
The union territory now has four active COVID-19 cases, while 9,896 people have recovered from the virus, he said.
The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.
The union territory had also reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday.
The administration has so far tested 7,06,986 samples for COVID-19, he said.
A total of 6,08,957 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, the official added.
