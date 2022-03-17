Left Menu

PTI | Portblair | Updated: 17-03-2022 11:52 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 11:51 IST
Andaman & Nicobar reports one new COVID-19 case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported one new COVID-19 case, pushing the tally to 10,029, a health department official said on Thursday.

The union territory now has four active COVID-19 cases, while 9,896 people have recovered from the virus, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The union territory had also reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

The administration has so far tested 7,06,986 samples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 6,08,957 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

