Andaman & Nicobar reports one new COVID-19 case

Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported one new COVID-19 case, pushing the tally to 10,029, a health department official said on Thursday.

The union territory now has four active COVID-19 cases, while 9,896 people have recovered from the virus, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the archipelago remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

The union territory had also reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

The administration has so far tested 7,06,986 samples for COVID-19, he said.

A total of 6,08,957 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, the official added.

