About 14K children in 12-14 age group administered jabs on Day-1 in Jharkhand

A total of 13,964 children in the age group of 12-14 years were inoculated with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Jharkhand on the very first day of this drive, health officials said on Thursday.

Jharkhand's Dumka district saw the highest number of vaccination where as many as 2,636 children were administered the jabs, while 1,916 adolescents in Latehar and 1,911 children in West Singhbhum were inoculated with the first dose of the Corbevax vaccine respectively on Wednesday, a health department bulletin on vaccination said.

In capital Ranchi, 975 children of the age group received the shots on the very first day.

Jharkhand Health minister Banna Gupta rolled out the vaccination drive for the age group of 12-14 at Keenan Stadium in Jharkhand on Wednesday.

''The state has set a target to vaccinate an estimated 15.94 lakh population in the age group of 12-14. We can achieve the target soon with the cooperation from every citizen of the state,'' Gupta said.

The inoculation drive for the age group of 15-17, which was launched in Jharkhand on January 3, has seen vaccination of 13,18,365 adolescents, which is 55 per cent of the total estimated population in the age group, with the first dose till March 16 and 6,15,149 persons of this age group have given the second dose, a health bulletin said.

More than 2.10 crore people, above 18 years of age, have got the first dose, while 1.44 crore people have received both dose till March 16.

According to the bulletin, more than 3.76 crore total doses have so far been administered in Jharkhand.

Meanwhile, Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally increased to 4,35,015 on Wednesday, as 12 more people tested positive for the virus, the health bulletin said.

The 12 cases have been reported from five districts with five cases from Ranchi, three from Dhanbad, two from Bokaro and one each from West Singhbhum and Chatra.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 5,315 in the state, as no new death was recorded.

