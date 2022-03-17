Left Menu

Kerala records 922 fresh COVID-19 cases, 130 deaths

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 18:09 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Kerala on Thursday recorded 922 new COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,25,032.

The southern state also reported 130 deaths which raised the toll to 67,138, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, 7 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 123 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

No deaths were reported in the last 24 hours, it added.

With 1,329 more people recovering from the virus since Wednesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,50,028 and the active cases reached 6,998.

As many as 25,639 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 190 cases, followed by Kottayam 141 and Thiruvananthapuram 112, the release said.

Of the new cases, 8 were health workers, 2 from outside the state and 871 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 41.

There are currently 21,886 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 21,164 are in home or institutional quarantine and 722 in hospitals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

