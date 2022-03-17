Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus right now: Britain approves AstraZeneca's preventative COVID therapy

Britain's medicines regulator has approved AstraZeneca's antibody-based COVID-19 treatment for preventing infections in adults with poor immune response, marking a major step in the fight against the pandemic. The decision to grant approval for the treatment, Evusheld, was endorsed by the government's independent scientific advisory body, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said on Thursday.

China's Shenzhen plans 'orderly' work resumption China's technology hub of Shenzhen will allow firms to resume work in an "orderly" manner after the restriction of non-essential businesses in an effort to contain a COVID outbreak, a city official said Thursday.

Shenzhen, close to Hong Kong, reported 71 new local confirmed transmissions on Wednesday, up from 55 the previous day. While the outbreak is small by international standards, authorities are leaving nothing to chance. To keep factory lines open, Chinese firms are asking workers to eat, sleep and work in bubbles isolated from the wider world, sterilizing premises as often as three times a day and testing for COVID daily.

Hong Kong leader to review curbs in coming days Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam said on Thursday she would review COVID restrictions in the coming days, as she understands people are increasingly impatient with rules that have isolated the international financial center and hurt business.

Restrictions, including a ban on flights from nine countries such as Britain and the United States, a quarantine of up to 14 days for people arriving in Hong Kong, a ban on face-to-face classes, and the closings of gyms and most public venues, have frustrated many residents in the city of 7.4 million. South Korea looks to end restrictions

South Korea recorded a record 621,328 new daily cases and a daily record 429 deaths, authorities said on Thursday, as the country which once took an aggressive anti-pandemic approach is set to end restrictions. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency said the Omicron variant was driving the record wave of infections and while a public survey revealed many expected to catch the virus, few feared serious health consequences.

Cambodia drops testing requirements for overseas visitors Cambodia on Thursday dispensed with a requirement for visitors from overseas to take COVID tests, as the country moved ahead of most neighbors by relaxing most restrictions to spur more investment and tourism, officials said.

White House COVID chief to exit White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients will leave his post next month and will be replaced by public health expert Dr. Ashish Jha, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday. Jha, an internist who leads the Brown University School of Public Health, takes on the new role as the United States shifts to a new phase of the pandemic.

