Health News Roundup: GSK to supply essential medicines to Russia, halt clinical trials; Yemen's war robs many children of lifesaving heart surgery, doctors say and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

GSK to supply essential medicines to Russia, halt clinical trials

Britain's GSK will keep supplying essential medicines and vaccines in Russia but halt clinical trials, following sanctions against Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine, joining other drugmakers that have taken similar steps. The London-listed company will not start any new clinical trials in Russia or enrol more patients into existing studies, an update on its website https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/media/resource-centre/our-response-to-the-situation-in-ukraine/?linkId=100000115602796 showed on Thursday.

Yemen's war robs many children of lifesaving heart surgery, doctors say

While waiting for a sponsor to pay for congenital heart defect surgery, gangrene caused by the untreated ailment ate away at 16-year-old Zamzam Hizam's foot. She is among millions of Yemenis struggling to obtain lifesaving medical treatment due to a seven-year-old war that has destroyed Yemen's health system, hindered the entry of foreign surgeons, restricted travel abroad by locals and spread poverty.

S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths

South Korea recorded a record 621,328 new daily COVID-19 cases and a daily record 429 deaths, authorities said on Thursday, as the country which once took an aggressive anti-pandemic approach is set to end COVID restrictions. The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said the highly infectious Omicron variant was driving the record wave of infections and while a public survey revealed many expected to catch the virus, few feared serious health consequences.

Alnylam files patent infringement lawsuits against Pfizer, Moderna

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Thursday it has filed separate lawsuits in the Delaware federal court against Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc, seeking damages for infringement of a patent in the manufacture and sale of their mRNA COVID-19 vaccines. Alnylam said it was seeking compensation for use of its lipid nanoparticles (LNP) technology that carries and delivers RNA-based therapeutics or vaccines in the body.

WHO says global rise in COVID cases is 'tip of the iceberg'

Figures showing a global rise in COVID-19 cases could herald a much bigger problem as some countries also report a drop in testing rates, the WHO said on Tuesday, warning nations to remain vigilant against the virus. After more than a month of decline, COVID cases started to increase around the world last week, the WHO said, with lockdowns in Asia and China's Jilin province battling to contain an outbreak.

China's Shenzhen plans 'orderly' work resumption, COVID vigilance

China's technology hub of Shenzhen will allow firms to resume work in an "orderly" manner after the restriction of non-essential businesses in an effort to contain an outbreak of COVID-19, a city official said Thursday. Shenzhen, close to Hong Kong, reported 71 new local confirmed transmissions on Wednesday, up from 55 the previous day. While the outbreak is small by international standards, authorities are leaving nothing to chance.

Analysis-Clear roadmap needed for Hong Kong's revival as COVID sweeps through city -experts

In just under two months, Hong Kong went from being one of the best places in the world at controlling COVID-19 to one of the worst. Deaths have skyrocketed, the health system is swamped, morgues are overflowing and public confidence in the city government is at an all-time low.

China should take more effective COVID measures, minimize economic, social impact -Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged the country to take more effective COVID-19 measures and minimize the impact of the epidemic on economic development, state television said on Thursday, as the country battles a new wave of infections. China is fighting its biggest wave of locally transmitted COVID cases since it contained the initial outbreak centered on Wuhan in 2020. Even as much of the world has relaxed or ended coronavirus restrictions, millions of people in northeastern China are under lockdown and authorities have imposed restrictions on business activities and cargo transport in major cities such as Shenzhen.

Britain approves AstraZeneca's preventative COVID therapy

Britain's medicines regulator has approved AstraZeneca's antibody-based COVID-19 treatment for preventing infections in adults with poor immune response, marking a major step in the fight against the pandemic as infections surge globally. The decision to grant approval for the treatment, Evusheld, was endorsed by the government's independent scientific advisory body, Britain's Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said https://www.gov.uk/government/news/evusheld-approved-to-prevent-covid-19-in-people-whose-immune-response-is-poor on Thursday.

White House COVID chief Zients to exit, be replaced by Jha

White House COVID coordinator Jeff Zients will leave his post next month and will be replaced by public health expert Dr. Ashish Jha, U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday.

(With inputs from agencies.)