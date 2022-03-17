EMA expects data on Omicron-specific vaccine as early as April

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) leading vaccine expert said that data on COVID-19 vaccines tailored for the Omicron variant should be available between April and July this year, potentially paving the way for a decision by the summer.

Vaccine makers such as Moderna and Pfizer have begun testing COVID-19 vaccines designed to target the Omicron coronavirus variant.

