EMA expects data on Omicron-specific vaccine as early as April
Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:05 IST
The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) leading vaccine expert said that data on COVID-19 vaccines tailored for the Omicron variant should be available between April and July this year, potentially paving the way for a decision by the summer.
Vaccine makers such as Moderna and Pfizer have begun testing COVID-19 vaccines designed to target the Omicron coronavirus variant.
