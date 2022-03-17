Left Menu

EMA expects data on Omicron-specific vaccine as early as April

Based on data for Omicron-specific vaccines, the agency will decide on a timeline for the potential granting of approval. The agency hopes to have the data this summer, thereby increasing the chances of a vaccine being available for use in the autumn, said Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's head of vaccines strategy.

Reuters | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:27 IST
EMA expects data on Omicron-specific vaccine as early as April

The European Medicines Agency's (EMA) leading vaccine expert on Thursday said that data on COVID-19 vaccines tailored for the Omicron variant should be available between April and the start of July, potentially paving the way for approval this summer.

Vaccine makers such as Moderna and Pfizer have begun testing COVID-19 vaccines designed to target Omicron after data showing that two initial COVID-19 vaccine doses provide only partial protection against the variant. Based on data for Omicron-specific vaccines, the agency will decide on a timeline for the potential granting of approval.

The agency hopes to have the data this summer, thereby increasing the chances of a vaccine being available for use in the autumn, said Marco Cavaleri, the EMA's head of vaccines strategy. The EMA added that its review of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine has been halted.

"There is no activity in the review ... and I don’t anticipate any in the immediate future," Fergus Sweeney, head of the Clinical Studies and Manufacturing Taskforce, said without elaborating. The World Health Organization (WHO) on Wednesday delayed its assessment of Sputnik V for emergency use because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

A WHO official said the agency was facing other operational issues, including difficulties in booking flights and using credit cards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022