Left Menu

Covid-19 in AP: 54 new cases, 57 recoveries and zero deaths

PTI | Vijayawada | Updated: 17-03-2022 19:56 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 19:55 IST
Covid-19 in AP: 54 new cases, 57 recoveries and zero deaths
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amaravati, March 17 (PTI): Andhra Pradesh on Thursday added 54 fresh Covid-19 cases to its tally, which now went up to 23,19,066.

According to the latest bulletin, 57 infected people got cured in 24 hours ending 9 am on Thursday, making it a total of 23,03,829 recoveries so far.

As no fresh deaths were reported, the toll remained 14,730.

The number of active cases now stood at 507, the bulletin added.

Anantapuramu district registered 22 fresh cases while the remaining 12 districts added less than eight new cases each.

Kurnool district now has only two active cases, the lowest in the state since the onset of Covid-19.

East Godavari has the highest of 152, followed by Anantapuramu with 138.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022