Left Menu

Maha logs 229 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally below 2,000

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:24 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:24 IST
Maha logs 229 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths; active tally below 2,000
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra reported 229 new coronavirus cases and three fresh deaths on Thursday, while 395 more patients recovered from the infection, bringing the active tally to less than 2,000 in the state, the health department said.

With this, the state's overall count of COVID-19 cases rose to 78,72,032, while the death toll increased to 1,43,762, the department said in a bulletin.

A day ago, the state had recorded 237 cases and two fatalities.

As per the bulletin, the number of recovered cases in Maharashtra increased to 77,22,360 after 395 patients were discharged during the day, leaving the state with 1,906 active cases.

The coronavirus case fatality rate in the state was 1.82 per cent, while the recovery rate stood at 98.10 per cent, it said.

With 46,025 new coronavirus tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 7,88,40,204, the bulletin said.

Maharashtra's positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, is 0.004 per cent.

The Mumbai circle recorded 88 each new cases, followed by Pune (64), Nashik (34), Akola (14), Latur and Kolhapur (9 each), Aurangabad (7) and the Nagpur circle (4).

Out of the eight administrative circles, Mumbai, Pune and Akola circles reported one fatality each linked to the infection in the last 24 hours, the department said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 78,72,032; fresh cases 229; death toll 1,43,762; recoveries 77,22,360; active cases 1,906; total tests 7,88,40,204.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022