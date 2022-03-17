Downward trend in new Covid-19 cases continues in TN
The downward trend in daily Covid-19 infections continued as Tamil Nadu added only 70 cases on Thursday, pushing the caseload to 34,52,215.
The COVID toll mounted to 38,025 with one more fatality today, the health department said.
Recoveries eclipsed new cases with 146 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours aggregating to 34,13,394 leaving 796 active infections, a medical bulletin said here.
Among districts, Chennai reported 20 new cases followed by Chengalpet 11 while the remaining districts recorded cases in single digit.
Four districts -- Ariyalur, Mayiladuthurai, Karur and Villupuram-- reported nil active infections.
A total of 37,406 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6.51 crore.
