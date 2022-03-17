Left Menu

J&K records 12 new Covid cases

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:37 IST
J&K records 12 new Covid cases
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday recorded 12 new cases of coronavirus, taking the infection tally to 4,53,505 while no Covid-related death was reported in the last 24 hours, officials said.

Of the fresh cases, six each were reported from Jammu and Kashmir divisions of the Union Territory, they said.

Srinagar district recorded the highest of four cases, officials said.

Fourteen of the total 22 districts did not report any fresh cases.

There are 156 active cases in the Union Territory, while the number of recovered patients is 4,48,599, officials said.

The death toll due to the pandemic stands at 4,750.

Meanwhile, there are 51 confirmed cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the Union Territory as no fresh case was reported since Wednesday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022