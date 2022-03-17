Left Menu

MP logs 21 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 341

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 17-03-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 20:53 IST
MP logs 21 new COVID-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 341
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 10,40,821 on Thursday after the detection of 21 new cases, while no fresh death linked to the infection was reported in the state, a health department official said.

The coronavirus death toll in the state remained unchanged at 10,733 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

According to the official, the coronavirus positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, dropped to 0.08 per cent from 0.1 per cent the previous day.

The recovery count in MP rose to 10,29,747 after 100 people were discharged during the day, he said.

The state is now left with 341 active cases, the official said.

Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered six and two cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said.

With 25,000 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,85,73,619, the official said.

A government release said 11,44,51,624 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 23,886 on Thursday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,40,821, new cases 21, death toll 10,733, recoveries 10,29,747, active cases 341, number of tests so far 2,85,73,619.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine refugees; Pfizer-BioNTech seek U.S. OK for second COVID booster for 65 and older and more

Health News Roundup: EU plans to buy measles, polio vaccines for Ukraine ref...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022