Delhi reports 148 Covid cases, one death

Delhi on Thursday reported 148 fresh COVID-19 cases and one fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.47 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, the national capital's case count increased to 18,63,493 and the death toll climbed to 26,145, the health bulletin stated.

As many as 31,823 COVID-19 tests were conducted the previous day, it said.

On Wednesday, Delhi had logged 144 cases with a positivity rate of 0.39 per cent, and one death.

On March 5, 6, 10, 11, 13 and 14, no fatalities were recorded in the city.

The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching a record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic. Amid a decline in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi, the number of patients under home isolation here has significantly fallen in the last few weeks.

On February 1, the total number of home isolation cases was 12,312. It dipped to 428 on Thursday.

The number of containment zones has also lowered to 3,309 as on March 15, according to the official figures.

The surge in COVID-19 cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the Omicron variant of the virus, which is highly transmissible.

There are 10,313 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals and only 91 of them are occupied, the health department said. Meanwhile, the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital, the mainstay of the city's fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, now has ''zero patient'' admitted at the facility, the first time since March 2020, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday.

The first case of COVID-19 in Delhi was reported in March 2020 and since then the LNJP Hospital has treated domestic patients as well as those from foreign countries in three successive waves, the last being fuelled by the Omicron variant.

