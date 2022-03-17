Left Menu

140 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Karnataka

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-03-2022 21:57 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 21:57 IST
140 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths in Karnataka
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka on Thursday recorded 140 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths taking the total infection count and fatalities to 39,44,326 and 40,028 respectively.

In its daily COVID-19 bulletin, the health department said 162 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 39,02,190 while active cases stood at 2,067.

Bengaluru urban district reported 99 infections and two deaths.

Other districts too saw fresh cases including 10 in Chitradurga, five in Dakshina Kannada, four each in Udupi and Uttara Kannada and three each in Kodagu and Mysuru.

There were zero deaths due to COVID in 30 districts including 15, which also reported nil infections.

The positivity rate for the day was 0.37 per cent and the case fatality rate was 1.42 per cent.

As many as 37,264 tests were conducted including 28,622 RT-PCR tests taking the total so far to 6.52 crore.

There were 61,244 inoculations done taking the total vaccinations so far to 10.23 crore, the department said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves immune response to coronavirus

COVID SCIENCE-Omicron linked to rise in croup in babies; TB vaccine improves...

 Global
2
UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesperson

UK wants every country to "move away" from Russian oil: PM Johnson's spokesp...

 United Kingdom
3
NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

NASA extends Ingenuity Mars Helicopter’s flight operations

 United States
4
NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

NASA's Deep Space Network adds powerful new antenna

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global attention & support key to resolve the water crisis

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022