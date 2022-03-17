Left Menu

Italy reports 79,895 coronavirus cases on Thursday, 128 deaths

Italy reported 79,895 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 72,568 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 128 from 137. The total number of intensive care patients were down to 473 from a previous 477. Some 529,882 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 490,711, the health ministry said.

Reuters | Milan | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 21:59 IST
Italy reported 79,895 COVID-19 related cases on Thursday, against 72,568 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 128 from 137. Italy has registered 157,442 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the eighth highest in the world. The country has reported 13.65 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 8,397 on Wednesday, down from 8,410 a day earlier. There were 51 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 31 on Wednesday. The total number of intensive care patients were down to 473 from a previous 477.

Some 529,882 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 490,711, the health ministry said.

