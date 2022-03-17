Telangana reports 63 new COVID-19 cases

Left Menu

Covid-19 recovery rate in Telangana continued to increase well above 99 per cent on Thursday, even as there were no virus-related deaths yet again.The state recorded 63 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,90,637, while the death toll remained at 4,111 with no fresh fatalities occurring due to the infectious disease.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-03-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The state recorded 63 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,90,637, while the death toll remained at 4,111 with no fresh fatalities occurring due to the infectious disease. There have been no covid-related deaths in the state for the past many days.

A health department bulletin said 102 people recovered from the infection and the cumulative number of recoveries till date was 7,85,749. The recovery rate stood at 99.38 per cent. Hyderabad reported the highest number of cases with 30.

The number of active cases was 777, the bulletin said. The case fatality rate in the state was 0.51 per cent.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

