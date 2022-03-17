Gujarat records 24 coronavirus cases, no deaths

Gujarat recorded 24 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday evening.

The caseload in the state rose to 12,23,685 and death toll remained unchanged at 10,939.

As many as 53 persons recovered, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,12,357.

The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 414.

No new cases were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, said an official release.

