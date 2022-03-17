Left Menu

Gujarat records 24 coronavirus cases, no deaths

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-03-2022 23:07 IST | Created: 17-03-2022 22:54 IST
Gujarat recorded 24 new coronavirus infections and zero pandemic-related deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Thursday evening.

The caseload in the state rose to 12,23,685 and death toll remained unchanged at 10,939.

As many as 53 persons recovered, taking the tally of recoveries to 12,12,357.

The number of active cases in Gujarat now stands at 414.

No new cases were registered in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, said an official release.

Gujarat's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 12,23,685, New cases 24, Death toll 10,939, Total recovered 12,12,357, Active cases 414 and people tested so far - figures not released.

